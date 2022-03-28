I-League: Ramhlunchhunga stunner helps Aizawl edge Kenkre

Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], March 28 (ANI): A ferocious strike from substitute Ramhlunchhunga that arrowed into the roof of the net secured a slender 1-0 victory for Aizawl FC, as they locked horns against Kenkre FC in the match 44 of the I-League in Kalyani on Monday.

The win adds momentum to Aizawl FC's push for a top 7 finish in the first phase of the I-League 2021-22.

In the first quarter of an hour, Aizawl FC dominated possession and tried to move their opponents around on the pitch, while Kenkre FC adopted a more direct approach and looked to use both flanks to launch quick counter-attacks at pace.



With the sides level after the first half, Aizawl FC grew more dominant in the second period and grabbed a hold of the contest by depriving their opponents of substantial spells of possession.

When the first breakthrough of the game finally came the way of Aizawl FC in the 74th minute, it was well worth the wait. After a spell of pinball around the Kenkre FC box, Dipanda Dicka eventually brought the ball down. With his back to goal, the striker laid the ball off for Ramhlunchhunga, who unleashed a first-time shot with his left foot that thundered into the back of the net, leaving goalkeeper Tenzin Samdup grasping at thin air.

After securing the go-ahead goal, it was a case of seeing out the remainder of the match without taking undue risks for Aizawl FC. The 2017 champions continued to control the bulk of possession and impose their tempo on the contest, leaving coach Akhil Kothari's Kenkre FC side visibly frustrated.

The win takes Aizawl FC's tally to 9 points, where they find themselves level with Real Kashmir and Rajasthan United FC. Meanwhile, Kenkre FC are languishing at the bottom of the league table as they remain in search of their first victory in their debut I-League campaign. (ANI)

