I-League: Real Kashmir to lock horns against Aizawl in Kalyani

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 26 (ANI): After defending the IFA Shield successfully, Real Kashmir FC will look to get the maximum points against Aizawl FC in their opening match of the I-League 2021-2022 on Monday at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson sounded confident. He said: "Our preparation was very good. We came early to Kolkata. The team played a few friendlies and took part in the IFA Shield. We played four I-League teams, and the team is looking solid in terms of fitness. We will take it one game at a time. In this league, any team is capable enough of defeating any of the others on the given day. So, we are ready for the challenge. We are looking forward to the season."

"Aizawl is a very competitive side. I know their coach Yan Law, who is a very good coach. They have some quality players. It will be a tough game for sure. We will make sure that we turn up and get all three points," he added.



Meanwhile, left-back Abhas Thapa is also very excited for the season. " All the players want to do well for the club and me too. This season the club has had one of the best sides in recent years. So, we are confident and ready to go for the Hero I-League," Abhas added

On the other hand, Aizawl FC assistant coach Lalruatliana Sailo thinks of themselves as the contender for the upcoming season. "We had a good pre-season. The team has enough quality players. We are confident and hoping that we can start the campaign with a victory. "

"Real Kashmir have played the IFA Shield. They are a good team with quality players. They have physical strengths and we will also prepare accordingly. We respect our opponent and are ready for the challenge," Sailo concluded.

Meanwhile, Samuel Lalmuanpuia has also shown positive intent for the first match. "We didn't come here to participate. We want to win the trophy. All the players are happy and confident to win the championship this season. That's my only goal," Samuel said. (ANI)

