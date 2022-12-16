I-League: RoundGlass Punjab aiming for consecutive wins

Vasco da Gama (Goa)[India], December 16 (ANI): RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will look to maintain their winning momentum and remain on the top half of the table in their Round 8 match against Churchill Brothers FC in the I-League 2022 - 23 season that will be played here at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama on Friday at 7 pm.

RGPFC are confident after winning their previous round fixture against table toppers Real Kashmir FC at Srinagar. They will look to finish this leg of away matches with a win against Churchill Brothers before returning back to Panchkula for their next three rounds of matches. Churchill Brothers are also confident after winning their previous match against Sudeva Delhi.

"Our last game was a tough one as we were expecting, but our players played excellent both in attack and defence and we succeeded in our plan and returned with a big victory and that gives us motivation for the other games. As far as our next game against Churchill Brothers is concerned, it's again a tough match against quality players and a very good team. I don't think in I-League there is no one game which is easy, but we are prepared. We have done our analysis and have prepared our tactics accordingly. "said RGPFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis during the pre-match press conference.



RGPFC have been stellar in defence throughout the season and have conceded very few goals. The trio of Adnan Secerovic, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Freddy Lallawmawma has marshalled the midfield well supporting the defence as well as creating chances for the attacking line.

RGPFC midfielder Freddy Lallawmawma during the pre-match press conference said, "So far the season has been good but it's far from over and we are here to give in our best. Churchill Brothers are a difficult team but we are prepared to take them on and secure all three points".

RoundGlass Punjab FC lost their last encounter against Churchill Brothers FC 2 - 1 last season. RGPFC is currently fifth in the table with 13 points from 6 matches while Churchill Brothers FC are eighth in the table with 8 points from 7 matches. (ANI)

