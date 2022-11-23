I-League: RoundGlass Punjab aiming for their third consecutive win

Panchkula (Haryana)[India], November 23 (ANI): RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will face Rajasthan United FC on Wednesday in Round 3 of the I-League 2022 - 23 that will be played here at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium. The match will kick-off at 4:30 PM.

RGPFC will be confident after beating heavyweights Mohammedan SC in their previous match to make it two wins out of two in the season. They had beaten Sreenidi Deccan FC in the first match. Rajasthan United FC has one win and one loss from their previous two matches. They had lost against Real Kashmir FC in their last encounter at Srinagar.

"It is great that we could start the league with two consecutive wins. But we should not relax and put our entire focus for tomorrow's match against a very strong opponent Rajasthan United. Our mission for tomorrow is to win our third game and we have to be able to accomplish this mission. The one part of the team that I am very happy with is our defensive shape. We have done well in the last two matches and hope to continue this form while we improve on our attack up front.", said RGPFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis during the pre-match press conference.



RGPFC maintained their clean sheet against a very good Mohammedan SC attack last game. Deepak Devrani and Captain Alekasandar Ignjatovic's defence gave no space for the forward line.

Deepak Devrani said during the pre - match press conference, "Rajasthan is a very strong side and they had played more competitive matches than us. We are ready for tomorrow and we will try to continue to build on our last clean sheet and get another three points in our home turf".

RoundGlass Punjab FC won both their matches last season against Rajasthan United. RGPFC is currently second in the table with 6 points below Real Kashmir FC on goal difference while Rajasthan United FC is eighth in the table with 3 points.(ANI)

