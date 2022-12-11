I-League: RoundGlass Punjab aiming to bounce back against Real Kashmir FC

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 11 (ANI): RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will aim to bounce back from their loss last week as they take on Real Kashmir FC in Round 7 of the I-League 2022-23 season at the TRC Stadium on Monday.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 2 pm.

RGPFC had suffered their first loss of the season against TRAU at Imphal in the last round. It will look to get back to winning ways against table-toppers Real Kashmir FC who are unbeaten this season.

Real Kashmir FC had beaten Sreenidi Deccan FC in their last match at Srinagar. RGPFC will have their task cut out against a confident side at their home ground with a good amount of supporters in the stands.



"We have a very difficult game ahead of us against one of the strongest sides. They have shown in their previous games how difficult it is to face them at home. But, we are focused on our target of getting a good result out of this game." said RGPFC head coach Staikos Vergetis during a pre-match press conference on Sunday.

RGPFC top scorer Luka Majcen, who was not match-fit during the last match, will lead the attacking line consisting of Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Juan Mera and Samuel Lalmuanpuia and look to put pressure on a tough Real Kashmir defence.

RGPFC have also looked solid in defence all season, with captain Aleksander Ignjatovic and Deepak Devrani in the centre supported by Khaiminthang Lhungdim and Huidrom Naocha Singh in the wings. They have provided very good cover for goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu.

RGPFC goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu, during the pre-match press conference, said, "We are competing for the title and our target on Monday is to pick up all three points. Every match is an important when you're competing to be on top of the table. We are well prepared for the match tomorrow and hope it will be an exciting match."

RoundGlass Punjab FC won their last encounter against Real Kashmir 2-0 last season. RGPFC is currently fifth in the table with 10 points from 5 matches while Real Kashmir FC sits top with 16 points from 6 matches. (ANI)

