I-League: Roundglass Punjab FC end season with perfect home record, down TRAU 2-0

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], March 12 (ANI): RGPFC maintained their unbeaten home record as they beat Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC 2 - 0 in the final match of the I League 2022-23 season played here at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Sunday.

Luka Majcen scored both goals for the hosts, taking him to the top of the goal-scoring tally for the season.

With the I League trophy already home, RGPFC coach Staikos Vergetis made six changes to the starting line up with goalkeeper Ravi Kumar, Abhishek Singh, Aleksandar Ignjatovic, Juan Carlos Nellar, Pranjal Bhumij and Samuel Lalmuanpuia instead of Kiran Kumar Limbu, Khaimingthang Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Juan Mera, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Ajay Chhetri.



TRAU FC coach Nandakumar Singh named his line-up,voicing confidence of ruining RGPFC's perfect home record. RGPFC controlled possession from the beginning of the match with Freddy Lallawmawma and Juan Nellar controlling the midfield. For all their possession, it was TRAU who threatened with the first reasonable attack. A good link-up play in the right ended up with Bidyananda Singh crossing in a threatening cross which was cleared by RGPFC captain Ignjatovic. On the other end, Chencho was lively as usual making some darting runs through the left but was unable to convert the chances. RGPFC eventually took the lead in the 36th minute through Luka Majcen who scored his 15th of the season. Receiving the ball well outside the box, Luka chipped a wonderful finish over the keeper and ran into the stands in celebration.

RGPFC could have doubled the lead in the very first minute of the second half when Juan Nellar found Luka with a perfect ball over the defence but the Slovenian's header went wide. The hosts didn't have to wait long to double the lead. In the 48th minute, Luka scored his 16th of the season. Freddy found Luka with a perfect cross from the edge of the box which the prolific striker had no trouble in heading it beyond TRAU keeper Shayan Roy. RGPFC continued to attack the TRAU goal in search of more goals but could not find the target and they eventually saw off the game ending a memorable season and also as the champions of I-League. Luka Majcen was adjudged as the Hero of the Match.

RGPFC finished the season with 52 points while TRAU FC finished the season in fourth place with 35 points.


