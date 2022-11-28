I-League: RoundGlass Punjab look to continue unbeaten run against spirited Aizawl

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], November 28 (ANI): An unbeaten RoundGlass Punjab FC team will face former champions Aizawl FC in the I-League 2022-23 fourth-round fixture at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana on Monday.

After two wins in their first two games, the hosts will head into the match on the back of a draw against Rajasthan United FC, where they conceded a late injury-time equaliser and had to settle for a point.

For Aizawl FC, a win against Sudeva Delhi FC in their last match should boost their confidence after a slow start to the season that saw them pick up one point of a possible six.

Last season's meeting between the two teams in the I-League produced one of the most thrilling matches of the competition, where Bikash Yumnam scored with the last attack of the game to give RoundGlass Punjab FC a comeback victory in Kalyani.



At the pre-match press conference, the home team's head coach Staikos Vergetis said, "After the first three games, we've done an analysis about what we did well and what needs to improve. I believe the mentality of our players is very good and they are very focused."

"Before every game, we look at our opponents' playing style and make our plan accordingly. We avoid making a lot of changes to the team so that we remain consistent," Vergetis added.

Samuel Lalmuanpuia, who has a goal and an assist to his name this season, is looking forward to going up against his former side Aizawl. "I feel very excited to play against my former team. I'll do my best for my team. We want to continue our unbeaten run," said the 24-year-old.

Aizawl FC head coach Standly Rozario couldn't make the trip to Panchkula due to health problems, so assistant coach Victor Lalbiakmawia is set to lead the People's Club on Monday. "First of all I would like to wish our head coach Standly Rozario a speedy recovery. The boys want to win all three points for our coach," said Lalbiakmawia.

"Different coaches have different tactics. We obviously want to win the game tomorrow. How we do it depends on the way the boys play tomorrow," he added. Aizawl's Ugandan striker Henry Kisekka was also present at the pre-match press conference. "We're expecting an aggressive game tomorrow. We respect Punjab as they're leading the table. We are here not to sit back but give a fight," he said. (ANI)

