I-League: Sreenidi aim to get campaign back on track, lock horns with struggling Aizawl FC

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], February 27 (ANI): Following a major dent in their title aspirations after the unexpected defeat against Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata, Sreenidi Deccan has now travelled to Aizawl to face Aizawl FC in the I-League 2022-23 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The kick-off is at 4:30 pm IST.

The dramatic changes in the points table came after Sreenidi suffered a shock 4-6 defeat and to make the matter worse for them, RoundGlass Punjab scored a runaway 8-0 win over Sudeva Delhi to grab the top spot on the table three points ahead of Sreenidi, as per an I-League press release.

Addressing the media at the pre-match press conference, Sreenidi Deccan head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto said, "We lost our last game and we are reviewing the situation. We will fight tomorrow to get the three points here in Aizawl and get back to the top of the table."

Now, the Deccan Warriors are in a situation where all they can do is win their remaining matches and hope RoundGlass Punjab drops points. On Tuesday, Sreenidi Deccan faces a struggling Aizawl FC, who have lost four consecutive games.



Talking about the slump in the form, Aizawl FC head coach Caetano Pinho said it has been a mix of bad luck and bad performances. "The results in the three away games were unfavourable. In some games, we were unlucky, while in certain games we did not play well, but now we are back at home and will face Sreenidi, who is fighting for the championship. It would not be an easy game," he said.

"This is the time when we need the fans the most. We want our fans to back us up so we return to the winning ways. I request all the fans to come and support us," the coach added.

In tomorrow's match, Pinho feels the home advantage will come to his team's benefit. However, Sreenidi Deccan's recent loss could mean the Deccan Warriors will come with all guns blazing.

The Indian coach expects an even contest. He said, "We have analysed our opponents. I believe it will be an open game and it will be up to our boys to deliver tomorrow."

Getting a win in Aizawl is no mean feat for any team. The People's Club has faced just two defeats in their nine games at home. Carlos Vaz Pinto said, "We know they are a good team. But Aizawl is strong and the conditions here are much different. So, we will have to adapt. We respect them, they have quality players and a quality coach, but we are here to win."

The match between Aizawl FC and Sreenidi Deccan will be telecast live on Eurosport and Doordarshan Sports and streamed live on the Discovery Plus OTT platform at 4:30 pm IST. (ANI)

