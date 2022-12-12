I-League: Sreenidi, Aizawl share spoils despite late drama

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], December 12 (ANI): Sreenidi Deccan FC played out a 3-3 draw against Aizawl FC in the seventh-round encounter of the I-League 2022-23 here at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Sunday.

David Castaneda scored a first-half brace for Sreenidi, while Songpu Singsit netted one in second-half injury time. At the other end, R Ramdinthara, Henry Kisekka and Emmanuel Makinde netted a goal each for Aizawl.

It was a frantic start to the game, as David Castaneda put Sreenidi in the lead in the fifth minute. The Colombian received the ball on the edge of the penalty area and dribbled past Lalchhawnkima and Zodingliana Ralte, before firing a shot into the bottom corner.

Aizawl equalised three minutes later when R Lalthanmawia whipped in a cross from the left wing aiming for R Ramdinthara, who beat his marker to nod a commanding header into the back of the net.

The game continued to be an end-to-end affair. At the quarter-hour mark, Lalramsanga hit the crossbar for Aizawl from long range, while at the other end, goalkeeper Lahkbir Singh was called into action, denying Faysal Shayesteh a goalscoring opportunity after the Afghan entered the six-yard area following a one-two with Casteneda.

Aizawl took all of three minutes to score the equaliser, as Kisekka, played through by Lalrinfela, scored for the People's Club. The Ugandan managed to poke it home with his toe.



In the final ten minutes of the half, Sreenidi Deccan started to put pressure on the Aizawl defence for the equaliser. In the 36th minute, Rosenberg Gabriel hit the post from inside the box after he was set by a back flick from Casteneda. Seven minutes later, the Colombian striker levelled the score. Phalguni Singh laid a pass for Casteneda inside the penalty area and the latter fired the ball home with the outside of his boot.

The second half started slowly as both teams displayed a cautious approach to the game. The two teams used a compact shape giving almost no space for the forwards to run into. For a long time, no side saw any goalscoring chance as it became a physical battle in midfield with challenges flying at both ends.

As the game entered the final quarter, the home team started to display a level of urgency, while the away team looked to settle for a point.

In the first minute of injury time, Sreenidi substitute Ogana Louis earned a freekick close to the 18-yard area. Shayesteh launched the ball into the six-yard area, as Songpu Singsit managed to get a touch on the cross to score what he thought was the winner for the hosts.

Aizawl goalkeeper Vikram Lahkbir Singh was shown a red card for arguing with the referee. Captain Lalchhawnkima donned the gloves in his place, as Aizawl threw bodies forward in the search of an equaliser.

Aizawl received a free kick in the 10th minute of added time. Substitute Emmanuel Makinde scored with the last touch of the game off the free-kick, which Zodingliana Ralte took.

Following the result, Sreenidi Deccan have now collected 13 points from seven games while Aizawl FC have nine points from as many matches. (ANI)

