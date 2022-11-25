I-League: Sreenidi Deccan FC defeat TRAU FC 1-0

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): Sreenidi Deccan FC picked up a 1-0 win against TRAU FC in their I-League 2022-23 match at the newly-inaugurated Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Playing their first-ever match at their new home venue, the hosts took the lead in the 41st minute through David Castaneda Munoz, which ultimately proved to be the difference between the teams.

The first half began slowly, with chances few and far between. Both sides worked hard to create scoring opportunities, but the defensive lines on either side were compact and solid.

In the 10th minute, a rebound from a free-kick fell to Komron Tursunov at the edge of the penalty area, but his shot did not pose a major threat. Two minutes later, Sreenidi's Rosenberg Gabriel volleyed a first-time effort from a cross, which was straight at the goalkeeper.

Salam Johnson Singh fashioned TRAU's best chance of the half in the 19th minute. The winger cut in from the right flank and fired in a shot, which was saved by Aryan Lamba in goal for the home team.



At the half-hour mark, Gabriel had a great chance to put his team in the lead. The pacy forward beat his marker and only had the keeper to beat in a 1-v-1 scenario but lost his composure and shot waywardly.

Just as the half looked to be ending goalless, the hosts found the net in the 41st minute through Castaneda. Sreenidi earned a free-kick 25 yards from goal and the Colombian placed it right into the bottom corner to give Bishorjit Singh no chance.

The home outfit almost doubled their lead two minutes after the restart, with Gabriel in the thick of the action once more. Cutting in from the right side, he entered the penalty area and blazed his shot narrowly over the crossbar. Minutes later, Faysal Shayesteh had a shy on-goal from a free-kick but it lacked power and was easily collected.

The visitors continued to give away fouls in dangerous areas, inviting Sreenidi to shoot from set pieces. Asraf Ali Mondal almost found the net in the 58th minute on one such occasion, but his shot cannoned off the upright and Gabriel could not make good use of the rebound.

TRAU looked to push forward but were unable to make any serious inroads into the opposition's defence. As time wore on, the desperation levels grew for the Manipuri side, which was on display in the 77th minute. Baoringdao Bodo, on as a substitute, went into the referee's book for intentionally handling the ball to put it in the net from a cross by Buanthanglun Samte.

The away side threw the kitchen sink at Sreenidi towards the end as they continued their search for the equalizer. However, they could not find the breakthrough, as the match drew to a close with the score at 1-0.

With this result, Sreenidi Deccan FC make it two wins on the bounce after their loss in the first round. On the other hand, TRAU FC suffer their first defeat of the season. (ANI)

