I-League: Sudeva Delhi hold NEROCA to cagey draw

Naihati (West Bengal) [India], March 24 (ANI): Shubho Paul was on target as Sudeva Delhi FC managed to hold NEROCA FC to a 1-1 draw in the I-League match at the Naihati Stadium on Thursday.

While NEROCA opened the scoring with Sergio Mendigutxia (45+2') converting a penalty at the stroke of halftime, Paul converted a penalty of his own just a few minutes later to bring his team to a level pegging. Both the teams struggled with their finishing on open play and the cagey affair ended in a tie.

The high-intensity clash started with a big blow to NEROCA as playmaker Juan Mera suffered an injury in the 2nd minute and was taken off immediately, with Thokchom James Singh replacing him.



With a minute left on the clock in the first half, Nishal Chandan tripped a NEROCA player while defending a corner, and the referee signalled for a penalty straight away. Mendigutxia converted from the spot, giving his team a 1-0 lead just at the stroke of half-time.

Two minutes later, Lallenang Sitlhou tripped Akbar Khan inside the box and the referee once again signalled for a penalty, this time on the other end. Shubho Paul converted from the spot calmly to bring his team back on level pegging.

Sudeva started the second half with an attacking mindset, as they dominated the ball and remained deep inside NEROCA's half.

NEROCA held most of the possession in the final 10 minutes, but continued to struggle in the attacking third. In the 86th minute, Jonychand took a free kick and sent a good ball into the box. But Khaiminthang missed the header on the ball and Sudeva cleared away the danger once again.

At the 90th minute mark, Akbar Khan went down on the ground after a challenge from Jonychand and received medical attention. As the match resumed, NEROCA searched for some inspiration to get the winner, but could not create any dangerous move and the match ended in a stalemate. (ANI)

