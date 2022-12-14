I-League: Sudeva Delhi hope to stop slump against Sreenidi Deccan

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Sudeva Delhi FC are set to take on Sreenidi Deccan FC in their I-League 2022-23 fixture at the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

The hosts have had a poor start to the new campaign, suffering six straight losses and registering zero points to their name. With one-third of the league's fixtures already complete, time is of the essence for Sudeva as they sit six points behind their closest rivals on the points table. Getting a positive result against Sreenidi at home will be critical if they are to get their season back on track and fight to escape the clutches of relegation.

On the other hand, Sreenidi are placed third in the standings after a flying start to the campaign that saw them pick up four straight wins after a loss on an opening day. However, their momentum was pegged back after an away loss to table-toppers Real Kashmir, followed by a 3-3 draw against 10-man Aizawl FC where they conceded a last-gasp equalizer and dropped two points. A bright spot in their season has been the form of David Castaneda, who has scored six goals so far and leads the race for the Golden Boot.



The Colombian marksman made the difference in the two teams' only past meeting, scoring in a 1-0 win for Sreenidi last season in Kalyani.

At the pre-match press conference, Sudeva goalkeeping coach Mark Mascarenhas stated that turning things around is tough but not impossible. He said. "Being professionals, we need to keep a positive mindset. Losing six matches is psychologically draining for the team but we are trying our best to motivate them. Sreenidi are a very strong team but I feel that if we can play well, we can get the three points. It is difficult but not impossible."

Defender Souvik Das said, "We are going through some tough times. We do lack confidence on the field as well as in communication. However, we need to overcome our problems as soon as possible and be positive as a team."

Sreenidi head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto stated that his team is not thinking about the previous result. He said, "Our last game was a see-saw one - we were leading but conceded in the last minute. We are not happy but such things happen in football. The league is a marathon and we need to get as many points as possible till the end of the season. We respect Sudeva as a team and our focus is on the game tomorrow. We have studied them and the threats they possess, and will approach the match like any other."

Goalkeeper Aryan Lamba said, "A goalkeeper's job can be tough at times and our mistakes can lead to bad results. However, I am focused on what my coaches say to me and working hard to improve." (ANI)

