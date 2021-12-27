I-League: Tiago Adan brace propels Real Kashmir to thrilling win against Aizawl

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 27 (ANI): Tiago Adan and Mason Robertson found themselves on target as Real Kashmir picked up a thrilling 3-2 win over Aizawl FC in their first game of the I-League 2021-22 season on Monday.

While Tiago scored a brace in the match, Mason Robertson scored the crucial third goal for the Snow Leopards in the second half of the match. Aizawl FC did well to lead in possession stats, and remain in the contest till the final whistle.

In the 9th minute, Real Kashmir received a corner and Surchandra Singh sent the ball straight into the box, which was headed into the back of the nets by striker Tiago Adan to give the Snow Leopards a 1-0 lead.

Aizawl FC received their second corner in the match at the 29th minute, but the long-range shot from skipper R Malsawmtluanga went awry and the opportunity was missed. Nearly 10 minutes later, Aizawl FC received their third corner, and this time, Lalthakima Ralte latched on to the cross with a direct header and scored the equaliser in the 38th minute to make it 1-1.



Unfortunately for Aizawl FC, Real Kashmir's Tiago restored the lead in the additional minutes of the first half. A corner from Surchandra reached Mason, but his shot was parried away by the goalkeeper Lalmuansanga to Tiago, who latched on the rebound and struck it in to make it 2-1 as the first half came to a close.

In the 66th minute, Mason Robertson got the third goal for Real Kashmir, as he managed to get a header on the ball on a cross by Thoi Singh from the left flank. The ball went into the nets and Real Kashmir went 3-1 up.

Just when it looked like Real Kashmir would run away with the win, a twist came in the 85th minute with Ramhlunchhunga scoring a goal with a shot from outside the box to reduce the deficit.

Tiago Adnan, who was the star performer for Real Kashmir, was stretchered off with three minutes remaining in the match. Five additional minutes were added to the game, and Real Kashmir comfortably defended the incessant attacks from Aizawl FC in the injury time and won the match 3-2.

Real Kashmir will next face off against Kenkre FC on December 31, while Aizawl FC will challenge Mohammedan Sporting Club on December 30. (ANI)

