I-League: TRAU aim to turn around fortunes as they take on Rajasthan United

Naihati (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): Gameweek 9 of I-League 2021-22 draws to an end with an interesting clash between Rajasthan United and TRAU here at the Naihati Stadium on Saturday.

TRAU FC head coach Nandakumar Singh feels his team has been a bit unlucky. "The boys are still recovering. It was a tough match. We were playing a technically strong side who are better in every aspect. However, the boys created chances and even hit the crossbar. If we were a little bit lucky, we could have drawn the game, " the coach mentioned.

Goalkeeper Loitongbam Bishorjit Singh touched upon the upcoming challenges in the pre-match press conference. "We are working hard in the training sessions. It will be an important match for us. We have to execute our coach's plans. In the context of the top 7 qualifications, we have to be well prepared and collect all three points," the shot-stopper said.



Talking about the opponents, head coach Nandakumar Singh is very much aware of their recent performances. "Rajasthan United are a good side. They are a well-balanced team in all aspects. They can counterattack fast. It's a crucial match for us. If we win, we will be closer to the top 7 spots," the coach concluded.

On the other hand, goalkeeping coach Dipankar Debnath wants to focus on scoring goals to get three points. "We have been playing very well in the last six matches. The only thing we lack is scoring goals. The players are working hard in the training sessions. Hopefully, we can score more goals to solidify our position," he said.

Young midfielder Gyamar Nikum accompanied the coach in the pre-match press conference as he is looking forward to the match. He said, "We are a very good side. The boys are working hard. It will be a very tough match against good opposition. We are well prepared and looking forward to the match."

Meanwhile, Debnath expects an entertaining match. "Every match is different but TRAU FC are playing very well. They didn't get the results in the last two matches but they have good players. Hopefully, we can score goals and collect all three points, " Debnath added. (ANI)

