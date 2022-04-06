I-League: TRAU look to get back on track as they take on motivated Aizawl

Naihati (West Bengal) [India], April 5 (ANI): The opening day of Gameweek 10 comes to an end with an entertaining match between TRAU FC and the former champions Aizawl FC here at Naihati Stadium. After suffering three consecutive losses, Tiddim Road Athletic Union will be aiming to get back on track while the former champions look to bounce back from a narrow defeat.

TRAU FC head coach Nandkumar Singh is very much aware of the importance of the Aizawl match.

"After the last match, we had an off day. We have analyzed the last match. Players have to minimize unforced mistakes. We still have a chance to finish in the top 7. If we make the right decisions, we can get wins," the coach mentioned.



Meanwhile,left-back Buanthanglun Samte feels the players are motivated to get all three points. "We are playing well in patches. We have to follow our coach's instructions and reduce our mistakes. Hopefully, we will win the next match," Samte said.

Talking about the opponents, he said the match will be entertaining. "They are a good team. It is always difficult to play against such a quality side. In terms of the Top 7 Race, it is a crucial match for us. They are fast and energetic and quite similar to us. Hopefully, we can get the win and start collecting points," the head coach said.

Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law said his players are giving their best. "I am proud of boys. They are giving their absolute best. Some results are not going in our favour but we have created many chances. Hopefully, we can convert them in the coming matches," Law mentioned.

Forward David Lalhlansanga accompanied the coach in the pre-match conference and he looked confident and motivated ahead of the match. "We are playing well but making a few mistakes here and there. We hope to minimize them and get the victory," David said.

Law expressed his respect for TRAU. "We have seen them playing in the last few matches. The point table doesn't show what they deserve. They have a good set of players who can change the game. We have to avoid silly mistakes. Our primary goal is to keep a clean sheet and score as many as possible, " the coach concluded. (ANI)

