I need to identify what the team demands: Rodri

Manchester [UK], Aug 20 (ANI): Manchester City's Rodri has said he needs to identify what the team demands despite admitting he is happy that manager Pep Guardiola is showing confidence in him.

"I feel better every day. It's good for me to play minutes, is not easy to get into a team with the dynamic City have - overwhelming, always wanting to attack. I'm trying to settle well, I know I still have a lot to learn, but I'm happy because Pep's showing me a lot of confidence," the club's official website quoted Rodri as saying.

"I want to help the team with my style, but at this current point I need to identify what the team demands," he added.

Rodri joined the club on July 4. However, the Spanish footballer said that he is feeling really settled.

"I'm feeling really settled here, I like the city. This group of guys is great, it will be like being with my family. When the team gives everything, plays the way we know and create chances, we all have to be satisfied because we're doing our job well," Rodri said.

Manchester City registered a massive 5-0 victory over West Ham in their Premier League opening match before witnessing a 2-2 draw against Tottenham.

Manchester City will now face Bournemouth in Premier League on August 25. (ANI)

