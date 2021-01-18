I put a lot of pressure on myself to score goals: Stones after brace against Crystal Palace

Manchester [UK], January 18 (ANI): Manchester City's John Stones expressed delight over scoring his first two Premier League goals for the club, powering his side to a massive 4-0 win over Crystal Palace. Reflecting on his performance, Stones said he puts a lot of pressure on himself to score goals.

"Two goals for myself so obviously I'm delighted! I put a lot of pressure on myself to score goals. I need to contribute goals and bring that aspect to my game," the club's official website quoted Stones as saying.

City dominated the early proceedings and Stones headed in Kevin De Bruyne's sublime outside-of-the-boot cross after 26 minutes. Ilkay Gundogan's powerful effort from 20 yards doubled City's lead after the break before Stones added another goal to the team's tally.



Raheem Sterling then scored a goal with a spectacular free-kick as City recorded a fifth straight Premier League victory. The result sees them leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Leicester City to reach second -- two points behind leaders Manchester United with a match in hand.

Stones said he is glad that he could contribute to the team's victory.

"I've been trying hard and the hard work on the training pitch from set-pieces is paying off. I'm glad to contribute," he said.

"I feel very good. It was a tough game. The last two years we've not beaten them at home, so it was something we've worked on. Another clean sheet and another win to keep the momentum going," Stones added. (ANI)

