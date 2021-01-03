I really want to win this Premier League: Giroud

London [UK], January 3 (ANI): Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud expressed his desire of winning the Premier League title this season and added that the Blues still have a chance to join the title race.

According to the Frenchman, Liverpool are not looking in 'flying' touch this season and Frank Lampard's side has the chance to close the gap with table-toppers, Chelsea are seven points behind the Reds.

"Because of the fact Liverpool is not flying like the two previous years we can join the title race, that's my target. Obviously, we need to learn from the disappointing results but we're not going to change our target because it's very tight. I also really want to win this Premier League, it's something I want a lot," Giroud told Chelsea's official website.



Asked why Liverpool have been unable to pull away again this season, Giroud responded: "Firstly because there are no fans in the stadiums so maybe the smaller teams, if I can say that on paper when they come to places like the Bridge or Anfield or the Emirates against the big teams they maybe play with less pressure."

"It is easier, that would explain the fact the Premier League is tight this year because of no fans, and also because nowadays the football has improved a lot and the smaller teams have improved a lot. The difference between the small teams and the big teams now is getting smaller and smaller," he added.

Chelsea are to rally after recent disappointing results and return to the form that served up 17 games unbeaten, the influence of the experienced Giroud behind the scenes is likely to be important, but as he has clearly shown again this season, he also has a part to play on the pitch when called upon.

Giroud was forced to play second fiddle to summer signing Timo Werner at the start of the campaign but has gradually worked his way back into Lampard's starting XI.

"Nine goals in six starts is not bad, it's a good start for a striker,' he says of his own form. We all look for the best statistics. The more efficient we are, the better for the team and obviously we have a lot of talented strikers and it's always a headache for the manager to pick and choose the right one, with different qualities upfront and with also a good understanding and complement between strikers and wingers," the striker said. (ANI)

