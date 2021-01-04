I still have a lot to learn: Foden after 3-1 win over Chelsea

London [UK], January 4 (ANI): Manchester City young midfielder Phil Foden said that he has a lot to learn from Pep Guardiola and teammates and added that he wants to enjoy his game at the club.

England international set up Ilkay Gundogan for City's first goal in Sunday's 3-1 win against Chelsea and swept home Kevin De Bruyne's cross for their second goal just 157 seconds later.

At 20 years and 220 days, he became the second-youngest player to score and assist in a Premier League game against Chelsea since Jermain Defoe in September 2002.

Foden has now been directly involved in 14 Premier League goals -- finding the net nine times himself and setting up five more for his teammates.

"I still have a lot to learn. There are quality players here. Riyad Mahrez on the bench today could easily play. I just have to keep doing well each time and improving," Goal.com quoted Foden as saying.



"The manager's praise means a lot when you put 100 per cent into a game. It feels nice. I'm enjoying my football and I want to keep enjoying it," he added.

City dropped off in the second half and Callum Hudson-Odoi pulled one back for Chelsea in stoppage time, though Foden was delighted with his side's overall display at Stamford Bridge.

"It gives you the confidence, coming here and getting a result of how we did. It gives everyone confidence in the training room and we want to keep pushing and playing like this more often," he said.

"The first half was brilliant. To be three goals up, it's not always easy to go into the second half three goals up and play the same way. You could probably tell the second half we dropped off a bit and let them have it. Overall it was a great performance and doesn't put us in a bad position with the games in hand," the midfielder added.

City is at fifth spot with 29 points in 15 games and will next take on Manchester United in the EFL Cup semi-final on Thursday. (ANI)

