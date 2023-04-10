I think he's fantastic player: Frank Lampard praises Raheem Sterling

London [United Kingdom], April 10 (ANI): Chelsea's loss against Wolves inflicted another wound in their Premier League season. Frank Lampard failed to inspire his beloved club in his first game after his return, but he will be keen to inspire Chelsea to pull out an unexpected result against Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League draw.

Lampard will be relying on his experienced players to pull off a result in their favour, and Raheem Sterling could turn out to be a significant cog in Lapmard's work-in-progress machinery.

"I think he's a fantastic player. He's been one of the best wingers in the world for a long time, at times maybe in some people's opinions the best," Lampard said.



"I can't remember how many times I've referenced him as an example to young wingers when I was here previously at Chelsea and at Derby and Everton, telling them to watch Raheem Sterling and see why he scores 20 goals a season plus, stuff like that. So I've got the highest regard for him in that sense," Lampard continued.

In order to make Sterling the standout player in the entire game, Lampard will need to set up a system which plays to the winger's strength.

"I've spoken to Raheem a little bit over the last few of days. But we also need to get the right team structure to make it best for the players and then drive them, to get the best out of them. So I'll speak to Raheem more," Lampard said.

'I just think he's a top player. These things are always 50-50 for me, it's about getting the right structure for the player and then the rest is the player themselves, but Raheem's shown what a player he is,' Lampard continued.

Raheem's debut season with Chelsea has been plagued by injuries and the experienced winger has only managed to score 4 goals in 21 appearances for the Blues this season. However, he will be keen to turn his overall season around by capping off some impressive displays. (ANI)

