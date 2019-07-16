I think I have inherited very good players, says Frank Lampard

Leeds [UK], July 16 (ANI): English football club Chelsea FC's manager Frank Lampard on Tuesday said that he has inherited very good players and he is determined for the team to be successful.

Chelsea have been banned from signing new players for two consecutive transfer windows as the club was found guilty of breaching regulations regarding the signing of under-18 players.

"I think I have inherited very good players. We can't bring any players this year, we know that, but I don't need new players. I am very happy with the squad and determined for us to be successful," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"I like my teams to play with a lot of energy and speed, with and without the ball, so I want to win it back as quickly as we can. When we have the ball, I want to move the ball quickly and create chances and win games and feel like we are playing football that we enjoy. So, that is my job now," he added.

The Blues have lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the ben, denying any wrongdoing.

Lampard took over the position of coach of Chelsea from Maurizio Sarri. Lampard said that he would try not to look backwards, adding that he would have his own unique way of dealing with the players.

Sarri left the club as he took the position of coach at Juventus FC.

"I watched a lot of Chelsea last year under Maurizio Sarri," he said ahead of Chelsea's pre-season clash with Kawasaki Frontale in Yokohama.

"In terms of the way that the season finished, to win the Europa League and secure Champions League football, it was a successful season. But for me, the story is not to look backwards," Lampard said.

"I know the club very well, I know the players very well. I have my own way that I want to work with the players, and I have to say in one week that we have been training I have been very happy with the attitude and the quality of the players. My job now is to work hard in pre-season with them," he added.

Chelsea finished at the third position in the Premier League 2018/19 season with 72 points from 38 matches.

The club will take on Manchester United in their first match of the Premier League on August 11. (ANI)

