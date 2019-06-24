Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa
Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa

I think my players were examples of professionalism: Cameroon football coach Alain Djeumfa

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:45 IST

Leeds [UK], Jun 24 (ANI): England defeated Cameroon 3-0 in the FIFA Women's World Cup in a round-of-16 match but the Cameroon coach refused to criticise his players for their behaviour in the game.
His remarks come as Video Assistant Referee (VAR) once again took the limelight and Cameroon players were seen visibly distraught.
"I think that's wrong, I think that's your feeling. Ultimately I think my players were examples, and occasionally when you are in a state of shock you can lose your cool. I don't think the players refused and I think they showed professionalism," Goal.com quoted Djeumfa as saying.
VAR first took centre stage during England's second goal in the 3-0 win over Cameroon. Ellen White scored for England, initially, she was adjudged offside, but VAR intervened that overturned the decision, leading to complaints from the Cameroon team.
Next, Cameroon thought they have registered a goal, but Ajara Nchout was ruled offside by VAR. The team's players were in tears and the whole team was seen arguing with the referees.
Cameroon coach thought that the first goal scored by England proved to be the real gamechanger and he realised that the game is probably slipping away.
"Once we conceded the opening goal from the indirect free-kick in the penalty area, which I thought was the wrong decision, I realised it was slipping away. Then we had to make sure we didn't concede another goal in the opening 20 minutes," Djeumfa said.
"Unfortunately the officials wanted something else and from that moment on, the girls perhaps lost their temper. We need to take our hats off, despite the refereeing mistakes, for the performances. Football is all about fair play and we showed fair play, that's football," he added.
Djeumfa said that he was happy to stay calm during such a tense situation.
"We might have had a moment to walk off but thank God I was able to remain calm, because I know what I am like as a person. Ultimately I was able to keep my cool. There was a lot of passion going on but I was able to keep calm," he added.
Cameroon has been knocked out of the World Cup and England will next take on Norway in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup on June 27. (ANI)

iocl