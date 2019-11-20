I want India to play without fear: Igor Stimac

Muscat [Oman], Nov 20 (ANI): Indian football team's head coach Igor Stimac has said that he wants Blue Tigers to play without fear.

"I want my India (team) to play without fear against anyone. Irrespective of whoever you are playing against, you always have a chance to win the game. We need to grab that," All India Football Federation (AIFF) official website quoted Stimac as saying.

"If you are trying to change (your gameplan) according to your opponents, it shows your team's weakness -- which is the last thing I would want for my team. We stick to our system and we are working on the players' strengths and conditioning," he added.

India suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Oman on Tuesday during their FIFA World Cup qualifier clash. Muhsen Al Ghassani scored the only goal in the match in the 33rd minute.

Stimac said they were better in the second half but failed to score.

"We were the better side in the second half but couldn't find a way to score a goal. This is our main problem which has been haunting us always. We are moving well, we are fighting, we are doing what's necessary but when we come inside the box, the decision making is not at par and the accuracy is not there as well. We need to get used to this, cut the numbers of mistakes down and try to get better results in the future," Stimac said.

India hold the fourth position on the Group E points table with just three points. Qatar, who has 13 points, top the Group E points table. (ANI)

