I want to see full house at YBK stadium when India take on Bangladesh, says Igor Stimac

Doha [Qatar], Sept 11 (ANI): Indian football team coach Igor Stimac has expressed his desire of witnessing a 'full house' at YBK stadium when India will compete against Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 joint qualifiers round 2.

India, on Tuesday, drew 0-0 against Qatar.

"Our performance against Qatar is an invitation to fans for our next home game. We have heard a lot about the passion for football in Kolkata. I want to see a full house at the YBK Stadium fans in Kolkata for our match against Bangladesh," the All India Football Federation's website quoted Stimac as saying.

"We deserve that and I expect them to come and help us get the three points," he added.

Stimac also stated that their performance against Qatar proved their fitness capacity.

"Against Qatar, we proved to everyone who was talking about a lack of fitness among the players. Qatar are in a different league as compared to any team in Asia and my boys made sprints till the very last minute. They defended with such concentration throughout, which really proves their fitness capacity," said Stimac.

India will take on Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 15. (ANI)

