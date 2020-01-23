I was confident about winning: Jose Mourinho after victory over Norwich City

London [UK], Jan 23 (ANI): After the victory over Norwich City, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said he did not make any mistake in his predictions as he was confident about winning.

Tottenham secured a 2-1 win over Norwich City in the Premier League on Thursday with Dele Alli and Son Heung-min scoring a goal each for the club.

"I was confident about winning, I was confident about Sonny scoring a goal and I was pretty sure the game was going to be pretty difficult, so I didn't make a mistake on my predictions," the club's official website quoted Mourinho as saying.

Tottenham took the lead in the 38th minute but Norwich City leveled the scores through a penalty in the 70th minute. However, Son Heung-min's strike in the 79th minute handed Tottenham a victory.

"We have to kill opponents when we are better than them. If not, we have the risk. So, in the first half, we were much better, created lots of chances from the beginning of the game and 1-0 is not enough. Then in the second half, when the opponent starts to arrive, you shake a little bit,' said Mourinho.

"One situation, one penalty, then 1-1 and then what can happen? What happened could happen, or the team could give up and let fatigue win the battle, two points to lose. What happened was fantastic. Great reaction, we took a risk, the players accepted the risk, we went for the goal and after that goal, intelligent, hiding the ball, keeping the ball far away from the goal, not one single dangerous situation after 2-1, a few for us to once more kill the game" he added. (ANI)

