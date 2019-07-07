I will do everything to make sure we succeed: Igor Stimac ahead of Intercontinental Cup

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): A day before the commencement of Intercontinental Cup, India coach Igor Stimac said that he will do everything to make sure that the team succeeds.

"We play football for the supporters, and even if results suffer, we will keep trying developing our style. We are placing faith and giving chances to young players with good technical abilities. I am happy that the players are learning very fast. The process will take time. I will do everything I can to make sure that we succeed," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Stimac as saying.

Stimac also said that during the tournament he will be looking at how the players respond to certain situations.

"We have a new team and our focus is on progressing our game. We are here to win the tournament. But that's not the first priority. I will not be putting too much pressure on the players for results. But will be looking at how the players respond to certain situations on the field," he said.

Stimac, who guided Croatia to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014, said that they are the youngest National teams in the world.

"The time we have to work is limited. We cannot afford to waste even a second. The fact that we gave so many debuts in Thailand (at the King's Cup 2019) shows clearly that we are looking at the future of Indian football. We are one of the youngest National teams in the world," Stimac said.

India will face Tajikistan on the opening day (Sunday) of the tournament at EKA Arena, Ahmedabad. (ANI)