I'd rather live in Maldives than coach Manchester United: Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Jan 7 (ANI): Ahead of the Carabao Cup clash against Manchester United, Pep Guardiola (Manchester City coach) has said that he would rather in the Maldives or play golf than to coach United.

"After training City I won't train United. It is like I would never train Madrid. Definitely not. I would be in the Maldives if I don't have any offers! Maybe not the Maldives because it doesn't have any golf courses," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

Guardiola has won on each of his three previous visits to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

"We play the first leg away. We have to try to play good to get a good result for the second leg at home. In games when you play your opponent many times, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. Against a top club like United you can win and you can lose games," Guardiola said.

"I didn't expect when we arrived here to win all the time against Man Utd. We beat them more times than we lose," he added.

Manchester City is currently at the third place in the Premier League standings with 44 points from 21 matches while United is at the fifth place with 31 points.

Both sides will take on each other in the Carabao Cup's semi-final first-leg later today. (ANI)

