Ilkay Gundogan hails Raheem Sterling after victory against Aston Villa

Leeds [UK], Oct 27 (ANI): Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan feels that his team-mate Raheem Sterling can be on the top if he remains consistent with his performance.

"He is among the five best attacking players in the world, definitely. Just now it's about consistency but he has shown in the last 12 to 18 months that he is able to stay consistent. If he can continue like that, he can be on the top," Goal.com quoted Gundogan as saying.

Sterling scored the opening goal for the club during their Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Saturday. Manchester City registered a 3-0 win in the match.

The club took their goal tally to three with the help of David Silva and Gundogan's strike.

Manchester City now have 22 points in Premier League and are only behind Liverpool, who are three points ahead. (ANI)

