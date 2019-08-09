Ilkay Gundogan signs new contract at Manchester City

Manchester [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Ilkay Gundogan on Friday signed a new contract at Manchester United which will extend his stay at the club until 2023.

Gundogan joined Manchester City in 2016 from Borussia Dortmund.

The 28-year-old said he is very happy to sign the contract and has 'hugely enjoyed' his time at the club.

"I am very happy to have signed the new contract. I have hugely enjoyed the last three years here at City and everyone at the Club has helped make me feel at home from my very first day," the club's official website quoted Gundogan as saying.

Gundogan also said that it is a privilege to be a part of Manchester City.

"It's a privilege to be a part of this team, playing the style of football we do and winning trophies. It's very difficult to do that and I'm delighted to be a part of it. I'm really excited about what we can go on to achieve in the next few seasons," he said.

The club's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said that Gundogan has played a huge part in their achievements.

"Ilkay's new deal is more excellent news for our Club. He has shown how important he is to the team and has played a huge part in everything that we have achieved so far. We are thrilled he has committed his long-term future to Manchester City," Begiristain said. (ANI)

