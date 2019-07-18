I'll give everything for the team: Kieran Trippier after joining Atletico Madrid

Madrid [Spain], July 18 (ANI): I will give everything to the team, said Atletico Madrid's new signing Kieran Trippier his unveiling event on Thursday.

"It's such a massive club. I'm very excited. I'll give everything for the team and the coach," the club's official website quoted Trippier as saying.

Trippier also stated that he had no second thoughts when he came to know that the club was interested in him.

"When Atletico de Madrid was interested, I didn't think twice," he said.

Trippier also praised club's manager Diego Simeone.

"There's a world-class manager and team. It's a massive opportunity for me and my family. I've always wanted to play abroad, especially in LaLiga. I'm going to give my all," Trippier said.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo eulogised the 28-year-old.

"Trippier is a footballer with fantastic qualities, and he arrives at our club to further strengthen the defence and the right flank." (ANI)

