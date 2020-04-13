I'm a Manchester City fan: Kevin Horlock hails club's passion

Manchester [UK], April 13 (ANI): Former Manchester City player Kevin Horlock has hailed the club's passion, saying that one does not understand it 'until you've played for this club.'

Horlock joined the club in January 1997 and went on to make more than 200 appearances for Manchester City.

"When I joined City, I was having a good time at Swindon and a few clubs were interested. It was Steve McMahon that said go and speak to City. I was like Manchester City? I ended up taking his advice and I've been thankful to him ever since," the club's official website quoted Horlock as saying.

"I didn't understand the size of this football club. I didn't understand the fan base, the passion and until you've played for this Club, it's difficult to describe. It gets in your blood. You hear a lot of players talk about it and I'm no different. I'm a City fan. It's a part of me and that's due to the people. Not just the people who work here, it's the fans. It's difficult to describe," he added.

Manchester City is placed on the second position in Premier League this season. However, the current 2019-2020 season has come to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic. Premier League has already announced that the 2019-20 season will only return 'when it is safe and appropriate to do so.' (ANI)

