I'm always available: Thomas Muller U-turns on playing for Germany

Berlin [Germany], January 10 (ANI): Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller has backtracked from his earlier suggestion that he might retire from the national team and said he will "always be available" for selection.

Germany were knocked out at the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica.

Muller hinted after the game that it could be his last for Die Mannschaft, but the veteran forward has since backtracked, admitting that he will be available to Hansi Flick for the upcoming European Championship on home soil.



"I was emotional after the Costa Rica game, of course," Muller said in a press conference as quoted by GOAL.com.

"It was a sad moment, especially because we were eliminated even if we won the game. I've been in good communication with Hansi [Flick]. As long as I am a professional footballer, I will always be available to the national team. It's up to the coach to decide when, if and how. The goal is to be successful again. Hansi has many options in attack. I'm very relaxed, but will absolutely be there when the coach needs me," Germany forward added.

Despite playing a key role in Germany's World Cup victory in Brazil in 2014, Muller has since been eliminated in the group stages of two consecutive tournaments.

Despite his recent misfortune, the Bayern man would provide Flick with ample experience at Euro 2024, given that he boasts 44 goals in 121 caps and remains the third-highest World Cup goalscorer of all active players with 10 goals, behind only Kylian Mbappe (12) and Lionel Messi (13). (ANI)

