I'm not a perfect role model, says Neymar

Leeds [UK], July 15 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar, who has been surrounded by controversies in the recent times, says that he is neither a superhero nor a perfect role model.

"I'm no superhero nor a perfect role model. I also have my bad moments, when I want to go home and hide, to stay with my friends and family," Goal.com quoted Neymar as saying.

"I'm no superhero that handles all the pressure in the world, but I make an effort because I know what I've become, not only to my family and son, but for most of the children that are here."

Neymar joined the club back in 2017 and rumours of him planning to rejoin his previous club Barcelona have started to surface. Moreover, the 27-year old failed to report back for pre-season training earlier this month.

Most recently, Neymar stated defeating PSG during his time with Barcelona was the best feeling.

Neymar added that he has a huge responsibility and wants to act in the best way possible.

"I know I have a huge responsibility and I want to act in the best way possible. Always being honest, that is the most important thing," he said.

Brazil lifted the Copa America title on July 8 after they overpowered Peru by 3-1 in the tournament's final. However, Neymar missed the tournament due to an ankle injury, which ruled him out of the tournament.

Despite missing the tournament, Neymar said that he was really happy as team-mates' happiness is his as well.

"Being out of Copa America was so bad that I didn't like it. I don't even like to stay out of training, so you can imagine [what it was like missing] Copa America," he said.

"That was so important to me and was my focus this year, but I cheered a lot for my colleagues and friends. I was really happy to see them win, even more than if I was playing. Their happiness is mine also," Neymar said. (ANI)

