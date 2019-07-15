Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar

I'm not a perfect role model, says Neymar

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:21 IST

Leeds [UK], July 15 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar, who has been surrounded by controversies in the recent times, says that he is neither a superhero nor a perfect role model.
"I'm no superhero nor a perfect role model. I also have my bad moments, when I want to go home and hide, to stay with my friends and family," Goal.com quoted Neymar as saying.
"I'm no superhero that handles all the pressure in the world, but I make an effort because I know what I've become, not only to my family and son, but for most of the children that are here."
Neymar joined the club back in 2017 and rumours of him planning to rejoin his previous club Barcelona have started to surface. Moreover, the 27-year old failed to report back for pre-season training earlier this month.
Most recently, Neymar stated defeating PSG during his time with Barcelona was the best feeling.
Neymar added that he has a huge responsibility and wants to act in the best way possible.
"I know I have a huge responsibility and I want to act in the best way possible. Always being honest, that is the most important thing," he said.
Brazil lifted the Copa America title on July 8 after they overpowered Peru by 3-1 in the tournament's final. However, Neymar missed the tournament due to an ankle injury, which ruled him out of the tournament.
Despite missing the tournament, Neymar said that he was really happy as team-mates' happiness is his as well.
"Being out of Copa America was so bad that I didn't like it. I don't even like to stay out of training, so you can imagine [what it was like missing] Copa America," he said.
"That was so important to me and was my focus this year, but I cheered a lot for my colleagues and friends. I was really happy to see them win, even more than if I was playing. Their happiness is mine also," Neymar said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:16 IST

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum 'hungry' to achieve more

Liverpool [UK], July 15 (ANI): The victory of Liverpool in the Champions League last month, has been motivating the club's Georginio Wijnaldum, making him 'hungry' to achieve even more.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:22 IST

Rohit Sharma feels cricket rules need 'serious look in'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): India opener Rohit Sharma on Monday said that some rules in cricket definitely needs a serious look in.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:04 IST

Mohun Bagan coach happy with club's performance in pre-season friendlies

Leeds [UK], July 15 (ANI): Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna has expressed his satisfaction over the club's performance in the pre-season friendlies in Goa.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:25 IST

CWC'19: There was judgment error on overthrow, says Simon Taufel...

Sydney [Australia], July 15 (ANI): A day after England lifted its maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy, former Australian umpire Simon Taufel on Monday said that England should have got only five runs instead of six runs off the third ball of the last over against New Zealand.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:27 IST

Kids, don't take up sport: James Neesham after England win World...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): England won the World Cup, while New Zealand won the world. If a third category is added it would be - James Neesham won the hearts!

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:23 IST

BJD MP Achyuta Samanta welcomes Dutee Chand

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): BJD lawmaker Achyuta Samanta on Monday welcomed sprinter Dutee Chand after she won the gold medal in 100m at World University Games in Napoli, Italy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:06 IST

CWC'19 final: Former cricketers criticise boundary countback rule

Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Some former cricketers are criticising the boundary countback rule after England beat New Zealand to lift their maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Lord's on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:55 IST

Hopefully, World Cup win will bring passion back to England,...

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): English fast bowler Liam Plunkett said he is hopeful that the maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup title win will bring passion back to England.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:10 IST

CWC'19 final: New Zealand didn't deserve to lose, says Jos Buttler

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler said New Zealand did not deserve to lose the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 09:55 IST

England women's team congratulates men on winning maiden Cricket...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): England women's team, the 2017 World Cup champions, congratulated the men's side on winning their maiden World Cup title at Lord's on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 09:53 IST

CWC'19 final: Ben Stokes' advice helped Jofra Archer in super over

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): England fast bowler Jofra Archer said teammate Ben Stokes' advice helped him during the super over of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 08:48 IST

Sorry we couldn't deliver, says Neesham after NZ World Cup final defeat

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): New Zealand batting all-rounder James Neesham on Monday apologised to Kiwi supporters for not being able to win the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.

Read More
iocl