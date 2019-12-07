I'm ready to go: Sadio Mane ahead of Bournemouth clash

Liverpool [UK], Dec 7 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Bournemouth, Liverpool's Sadio Mane said that he is feeling fresh and ready to go.

"I think tiredness is in the head. I'm ready to go - I'm feeling fresh again," the club's official website quoted Mane as saying.

Mane said whenever the club will put him on the bench, he will push his teammates.

"I expect [to be rested at some point], but when they put me on the bench I respect it and I will be here to push my teammates because we are Liverpool," Mane said.

"Wednesday was a good example with Bobby and Mo, it meant that other players can get the job. I'm just here and whatever they decide, I am ready to go," he added.

Liverpool will compete against Bournemouth on Saturday in Premier League. (ANI)

