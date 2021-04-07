I'm sure team will go all out, says coach Maymol as India gets ready for Belarus challenge

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Indian women's football head coach Maymol Rocky has lauded the side despite the late heartbreak as Uzbekistan ran away with the win in the end on Tuesday.

Even though India faced a defeat in the first friendly, the spirits are running high in the dressing room, having put out a strong display against a side that is placed more than 10 spots above on the FIFA Women's Rankings.

India is all set to play against Belarus on Thursday at the AGMK Stadium in Tashkent and coach Maymol on Wednesday said the side is "fully prepared" for the game.



"Belarus maybe a couple of spots below us on the FIFA Rankings, but they are used to playing against strong European sides, and their level of competition is high. But our girls are getting fully prepared for the game, and I'm sure they will go all out," AIFF quoted Maymol as saying.

"It was a heartbreak against Uzbekistan, but if I consider all the recent matches, I think this was one of the best performances that we put out. Uzbekistan was under pressure in the second half, and we went all out for this game," she added.

The Indian women's team has been training together since December 2020, in their long-term preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, and with a number of players joining from the U-17 side as well, the team seems to be moving forward together. (ANI)

