'I'm surprised how many people came out to see old legs' Klavan gets emotional after Liverpool legends match

Liverpool [United Kingdom], March 26 (ANI): Liverpool Legends went toe to toe against Celtic Legends and ended up with a 2-0 victory at a place which was nothing less than heaven for them.

Steven Gerrard broke the stalemate following a penalty. Mark Gonzalez scored the second goal of the match to seal the game for the hosts.

In the post-match conference, Ragnar Klavan opened up about how emotions took over him as he once again stepped on the pitch in the shades of red.

"I'm surprised how many people came out to see the old legs!" Klavan told Liverpoolfc post-match.

"It was so nice to be back and to hear You'll Never Walk Alone. Also, it was a great atmosphere with the Celtic fans as well - it was a great afternoon.

"It was nice to be on good grass again. The emotions took over and adrenaline and everything [else] - it was nice to run around, yes.



"To walk out [for the] first time from the locker room into Anfield and to [make] the trip together with the legends team - a lot of memories came back. It was nice to relive them again."

He added: "It was really nice to be part of it. When I'm called, I will be ready to come again."

Liverpool legend and one of the best midfielders to feature in the history of the Premier League Steven Gerrard expressed his feelings after scoring a goal for Liverpool in ages.

"Listen, it feels good when I score in the back garden against Lio!

"If you love football, if you love the game, if you love this club, I'll never get tired of that.

"There was a bit of pressure on me! I took my son to football this morning and he scored a couple, so he had said to me, 'You best score today or you're going to have to buy me something.'

"At least I'll save a few quid by getting on the scoresheet," Gerrard said as quoted by Liverpool. (ANI)

