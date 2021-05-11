Impossible for Man Utd to maintain title pressure due to hectic schedule: Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], May 10 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that it would be impossible for his side to maintain Premier League title pressure due to a hectic schedule.

Manchester United is currently at the second spot in Premier League standings with 70 points from 34 games and the side is 10 points behind top-placed Manchester City.

"I wish I could have said let's go full out in all the games, but it's impossible. That's the hard bit for me, knowing if I do play this XI that played against Villa on Tuesday and then again on Thursday, it's impossible, I run too much of a risk in injuring them," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.



"Talking about integrity in the league and stuff, don't blame me when I have to make changes because I have to. It's not safe for them to play all four so I have to prioritise," he added.

If United needs to win the Premier League title, then the side would be required to win all their remaining games and they would also be hoping that City ends upcoming short in their remaining three matches against Newcastle, Brighton, and Everton.

United's schedule has gone on to be hectic as their match against Liverpool had to be rescheduled due to fans' protest. The rescheduled game will take place on Thursday.

"We can have a theoretical team now but we'll have to see how they react when they come in tomorrow and on Tuesday morning, and then pick a team Tuesday afternoon," Solskjaer said.

"Amad and Shola Shoretire are in contention, yeah definitely. They're in the first team squad they're training with us every day so I would think that some of the young boys will get an appearance definitely. If it's coming on towards the end or it's starting I don't know because I don't know how the players will be on Tuesday when we see them," he added. (ANI)

