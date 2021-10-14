Inaugural edition of Futsal Championship to kick-off in New Delhi on November 5

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The inaugural edition of the Futsal Club Championship being organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to kick-off from November 5 to November 13, in New Delhi. This will be India's first-ever Futsal tournament at a national level.

Sixteen clubs from across the country who will be participating in the Championship have been divided into four groups. Teams in a group will be playing each other in a round-robin format with the group winners advancing to the semi-finals.

AIFF President Praful Patel said: "The inaugural edition of the Hero Futsal Club Championship is a part of AIFF's effort of holistic development for the development of the sport in the country. I would like to congratulate the 16 teams for coming on board and wish them good luck for the Championship."



AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das reflected on the pathway for futsal development in India. "The Futsal Club Championship is another feather in the AIFF's cap. The first edition is just the beginning and will go a long way in improving the technical skills of the players. I urge all State Associations to conduct Futsal Leagues with good participation from local clubs. Good luck to all the participating clubs," the General Secretary stated.

Out of the 16 teams, 12 attained qualifications for the Championship by virtue of winning their respective state leagues. Invitations were sent out to the Indian Super League and the I-League clubs about participation on the same, and four sides from the two leagues will hence, be participating in the tournament.

The list of the 16 participating clubs stay as follows:

Baroda FC (Gujarat), Chanmari Zothan Futsal (Mizoram), Kuppuraj FC (Puducherry), Super Strikers FC (Karnataka), Speed Force FC (Telangana), Sporting Clube de Goa (Goa), Delhi FC (Delhi), Real Kashmir FC (Kashmir), Telongjem FC (Nagaland), Classic Football Academy (Manipur), Mangal Club (Odisha), Niaw Wasa United Sports & Cultural Club (Meghalaya), Bengaluru FC (Karnataka), TRAU FC (Manipur), Mohammedan SC (West Bengal), Sudeva Delhi FC (Delhi). (ANI)

