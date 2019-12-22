Incredible performance by players against good opponent, says Klopp after winning Club World Cup

Doha [Qatar], Dec 22 (ANI): After winning the FIFA Club World Cup final 1-0 against Flamengo, Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp said it was an incredible performance by the players with so many good football moments.

"It was an incredible performance, an incredibly difficult game against a good opponent. We did so many good things it's unbelievable, so many good football moments," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying after the match.

The final between defending Champions League holders and Copa Libertadores winners was headed to the extra time as the full-time scoreline read as 0-0.

"Late goals - we don't want to need them but they were necessary and important. The boys have improved a lot over these months and when you start believing you believe through the full 90 minutes and in this case 120 minutes," he added.

The deadlock was broken by 28-year-old Roberto Firmino in the 99th minute at a packed Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar's capital city of Doha.

"I saw so many sensationally good performances and I'm really happy. The atmosphere in the stadium was great. I think we deserved the win tonight, we were the better side. In this moment we have to look at a wonderful night for us, for the club, for everybody who is with us," Klopp said.

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and will next play against Leicester City on December 27. (ANI)

