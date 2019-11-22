Former Manchester City player Micah Richards speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Friday. Photo/ANI
Former Manchester City player Micah Richards speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Friday. Photo/ANI

Incredible to see football growing in India: Micah Richards

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:21 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Former Manchester City star defender Micah Richards on Friday said that it is incredible to see the sport of football growing in the country.
"The trip has been good. I like how passionate the fans are. Cricket is immensely popular here, but to bring football and to see how much it is growing in the country, it is incredible," Richards told reporters on the sidelines of an event.
Richards was a part of the Premier League winning Manchester City side during the 2011-12 season.
He was finally released by Manchester City in 2015. Being a defender, he managed to score nine goals for the club.
The 31-year-old has represented Manchester City, Fiorentina, and Aston Villa during his senior football stint.
He made his England debut in 2006 and in the process, he had become the youngest defender to be called into the England lineup.
Richards received 13 international caps between 2006 and 2012. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:43 IST

Day-night Test: India takes 68-run lead over Bangladesh on day one

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): India ended day one of the ongoing day-night Test against Bangladesh at the score of 174/3 here at the Eden Gardens.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:00 IST

Indian shooting contingent finishes at top of medal tally at...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): India's Rifle and Pistol Shooting contingent on Friday finished their engagements at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final on a high.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:44 IST

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 5000 runs as Test skipper

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Virat Kohli on Friday became the first Indian to score 5000 runs in Tests as the skipper of the side.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:36 IST

Indian cricketing legends take lap of honour at Eden Gardens!

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): During the tea break of the ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh, many legends were seen taking a lap of honour here at the Eden Gardens.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:52 IST

Bangladesh becomes first international team to have two...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bangladesh on Friday became the first international cricket team to have two concussion substitutes in the same match.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:31 IST

Sanju Samson reacts to snub from T20I squad, posts smiling emoji

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson on Friday posted a 'smiling emoji' after getting snubbed from the T20I squad for the upcoming series against West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:01 IST

Wriddhiman Saha becomes fifth Indian wicket-keeper to affect 100...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Wriddhiman Saha on Friday became the fifth Indian wicket-keeper to affect 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:48 IST

Day-night Test: India bowls out Bangladesh for 106

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): India bundled out Bangladesh for 106 runs on Friday in the ongoing day-night Test here at the Eden Gardens.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:26 IST

Some of my favourite cricket memories have come at Eden Gardens:...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday said that some of his favourite cricketing memories have come at the Eden Gardens and it was unbelievable to relive them on the same turf.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:17 IST

#SpiritOfCricket: Indian physio attends to Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh witnessed an incident that highlighted the spirit of cricket as the Indian physio Nitin Patel was seen attending to Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 15:37 IST

Ganguly's selfie with Eden Gardens' crowd is sure to win you over!

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday did not waste the chance to get clicked with the Eden Gardens' crowd.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 15:25 IST

Playing D/N Test in India, a victory for world cricket: Rajeev Shukla

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Former BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Friday said that playing a day-night Test in India is a victory for world cricket and said the efforts of Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah paid off to play the pink-ball Test.

Read More
iocl