New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Indian Football Team on Tuesday announced their 29-man squad for preparatory camp ahead of their clash with Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.
India faced a 1-2 defeat against Oman in the qualifiers but displayed a brilliant performance and managed a goalless draw against Qatar on September 10.
India will compete against Bangladesh on October 15.
India_k9bMypm.JPG"alt=""class="img-responsive"itemprop="image" />
The 29-man squad for the preparatory camp is as follow:
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary
Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Narender, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Mandar Rao Dessai, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh. (ANI)
India announce 29-man squad for preparatory camp ahead of Bangladesh match
ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:22 IST
New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Indian Football Team on Tuesday announced their 29-man squad for preparatory camp ahead of their clash with Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.