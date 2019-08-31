India lift SAFF U-15 2019 Championships (Photo/AIFF)
India lift SAFF U-15 2019 Championships (Photo/AIFF)

India defeat Nepal 7-0, win SAFF U-15 2019 Championship

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:27 IST

Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): India defeated Nepal 7-0 on Saturday to lift the SAFF U-15 2019 Championships here at the Kalyani Stadium.
Striker Sridarth Nongmeikapam scored a hat-trick for the side while Maheson Singh, Amandeep, Sibajit Singh and Himanshu Jangra scored one goal each.
"This wouldn't have been possible without us sticking together as a team. I need to thank the Coach and all our staff for their guidance, and believing in us," skipper Anish Mazumdar said after the match.
The first half was an electric affair right from the very start. The side took the lead through Maheson Singh Tongbram in the 15th minute.
The midfielder ran into open space on the right flank and made the most of it with an excellent shot that sailed over the head of Nepal goalkeeper Manoj Dahal and nestled into the bottom corner of the goal.
India recorded two quick strikes towards the end of the first half to head into the dressing room with a three-goal advantage.
The team was quick to add to its lead in the second half, with Sridarth adding his name to the scoresheet in the 51st minute. Taison fired in a powerful shot from distance that was not collected by the Nepal keeper and Sridarth was on hand to follow up and tap the ball home.
Himanshu Jangra, who scored a hat-trick each in India's two previous matched against Bhutan and Bangladesh, came off the bench at half-time and scored his team's fifth goal of the match.
Five goals soon became six with 15 minutes left to play as Sridarth added his second of the match.
In the 80th minute, Sridarth completed his hat-trick with India's seventh and last goal of the game as he latched on to a fine, low cross from Himanshu and placed it past the goalkeeper.
Bibiano Fernandes coached side managed to score 28 goals in the whole tournament and they did not concede any goal in the competition.
"I would like to thank each one of my support staff, the AIFF management at Football House, and SAI for their support. We are happy to be champions. We came here with an aim, and we have achieved it. T," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Fernandes as saying.
"This was a preparation for the AFC qualifiers and it makes us confident about what we can achieve. I am extremely happy the manner boys responded. They kept up the momentum and the intensity since the first match. I am extremely proud of them," he added.
Bibiano Fernandes' side will next take part in the AFC U-16 Championships 2020 qualifiers, scheduled to take place from September 18-22, 2019.
The team has been drawn in Group B and will face hosts Uzbekistan, Bahrain and Turkmenistan. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:04 IST

Delhi Dynamos confirm relocating base to Odisha

Leeds [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Delhi Dynamos on Saturday confirmed moving its base from Delhi to Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:42 IST

Ishan Kishan stars as India A defeat South Africa A by two wickets

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerela) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Ishan Kishan played a 55-run knock off just 24 balls to hand India A a win by two wickets against South Africa A in the second ODI of the five-match series on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:25 IST

Premier League: Manchester United, Southampton play out a draw

Southampton [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Manchester United and Southampton FC played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday in the ongoing Premier League at St Mary's Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:04 IST

Hazard not fit to play right now: Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that Eden Hazard is not fit to play right now for Belgium's upcoming matches.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:27 IST

Nacho Monreal joins Real Sociedad

London [England], Aug 31 (ANI): Nacho Monreal joined Real Sociedad in a permanent deal from Arsenal on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:22 IST

It was tough road after shoulder injury: SA woman pacer Khaka

Dubai [UAE], Aug 31 (ANI): South Africa women's pacer Ayabonga Khaka, who is back at training with her national team-mates, said that it has been a 'really tough' road for her after the shoulder injury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:29 IST

Was my dream to receive Arjuna Award from President: Pramod Bhagat

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): After receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award, Para shuttler Pramod Bhagat on Saturday said it was his dream of getting the honour from the President of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:51 IST

U-17 Women's tournament and Children's League to popularise...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and Reliance Foundation have announced two key initiatives -- U17 Women's tournament and Children's League aimed at propelling the growth of football in the country, especially among girls.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:11 IST

PCB announces competitive 2019-20 domestic season

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday unveiled a competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket structure, which will focus on the improvement of first-class cricket and create sustainable success at international level.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:34 IST

I play cricket for sheer passion: Murali Vijay

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], Aug 31 (ANI): Indian player Murali Vijay said that he only plays cricket for the sheer passion and wants to contribute to any team he plays for.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:56 IST

Jesse Lingard's contribution has been fantastic: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Jesse Lingard saying that the 26-year-old's contribution has been fantastic.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:08 IST

Rachael Haynes relives 'good memories' of T20 World Cup triumph

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 31 (ANI): Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes is happy to be back in West Indies, where they won their fourth T20 World Cup title, saying that it is 'familiar and holds few good memories'.

Read More
iocl