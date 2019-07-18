India has a chance to progress to next round of World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Bhaichung Bhutia

Leeds [UK], July 18 (ANI): Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia feels the team does have a chance of progressing to the next round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers if they play well.

India is in Group E which includes teams like Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

"It (draw) could have been more difficult but I think we're still okay. It's not easy but could have been worse. I think it's also because of the rankings that we got a fairly decent group," Goal.com quoted Bhutia as saying.

"I think every game is going to be difficult and I can only say that if they play well, they have a chance of making it to the next round," Bhutia was further quoted, as saying.

India head coach Igor Stimac is still looking for the right combination. Before the start of the Intercontinental Cup, he had revealed that he would consider the tournament as a preparation for the team ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

India lost first two matches in the tournament at the hands of Tajikistan and DPR Korea before drawing the match against Syria.

Bhutia admitted that it will be difficult for Stimac but he is hoping that Stimac finds the right combination before the start of the qualifiers.

"I think it's difficult for him (Igor Stimac) because he is new. He is still trying to find the right combination and set of players. I hope he gets the right combination before the start of the qualifiers," he said. (ANI)