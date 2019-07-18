Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia
Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia

India has a chance to progress to next round of World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Bhaichung Bhutia

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:36 IST

Leeds [UK], July 18 (ANI): Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia feels the team does have a chance of progressing to the next round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers if they play well.
India is in Group E which includes teams like Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.
"It (draw) could have been more difficult but I think we're still okay. It's not easy but could have been worse. I think it's also because of the rankings that we got a fairly decent group," Goal.com quoted Bhutia as saying.
"I think every game is going to be difficult and I can only say that if they play well, they have a chance of making it to the next round," Bhutia was further quoted, as saying.
India head coach Igor Stimac is still looking for the right combination. Before the start of the Intercontinental Cup, he had revealed that he would consider the tournament as a preparation for the team ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.
India lost first two matches in the tournament at the hands of Tajikistan and DPR Korea before drawing the match against Syria.
Bhutia admitted that it will be difficult for Stimac but he is hoping that Stimac finds the right combination before the start of the qualifiers.
"I think it's difficult for him (Igor Stimac) because he is new. He is still trying to find the right combination and set of players. I hope he gets the right combination before the start of the qualifiers," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:14 IST

Sam Curran excited to be in England's Test squad

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): England all-rounder Sam Curran expressed his exhilaration over finding a spot in the 13-man squad that will compete against Ireland for a one-off Test.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:35 IST

Wishes pour in for Hima Das for winning fourth gold within 15 days

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India's ace sprinter Hima Das who won her fourth gold within 15 days is receiving a bundle of wishes for her achievements.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:14 IST

SunRisers Hyderabad appoint Trevor Bayliss as head coach

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday announced England's World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach of the team.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:03 IST

Marco Reus hails Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Leeds [UK], July 18 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus, while recalling his time with current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, has revealed that the 52-year-old was one of the reasons he joined the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:42 IST

Morgan thanks fan who names his newborn after him

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan has thanked a fan for naming his newborn as 'Eoin Morgan'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:20 IST

Test match call-up leaves Lewis Gregory speechless

Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI): Somerset bowler Lewis Gregory, who will make his England Test debut against Ireland, has said that receiving the call for the Test match left him speechless.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:05 IST

India batswoman Smriti Mandhana turns 23

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana turns 23 today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:40 IST

We don't feel cheated, says Trent Boult on England decalred as...

Auckland [New Zealand], July 18 (ANI): New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult on Thursday said that the team does not feel cheated with England decalred as ICC Men's Cricket World Cup champions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:38 IST

England prepared for Women's Ashes Test

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England team says they are prepared for the only-Test, scheduled for Thursday at the Cooper Associates County Ground, in the ongoing Women's Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:03 IST

Juventus confirms signing Matthijs De Ligt

Turin [Italy], July 18 (ANI): Italian football club Juventus FC on Thursday confirmed signing of Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt from Ajax FC.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:00 IST

Khulna Titans sign Shane Watson for upcoming edition of BPL

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): Bangladesh Premier League's side Khulna Titans on Thursday announced the signing of Australian all-rounder Shane Watson for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:22 IST

Boult, Sodhi, Santner return to Auckland after Cricket World Cup

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): New Zealand players Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner on Thursday returned to Auckland following the conclussion of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More
iocl