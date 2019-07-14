India have to put a lot of efforts for growth of football: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Amid India's substandard performance in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the country needs to put a lot of efforts for the growth of football in the country.

"Football is the biggest game actually in terms of popularity, in terms of reach, in terms of the size. So India has to put in a lot of efforts for the growth of football," Rijiju said in a video posted by Indian Football Team's official Twitter handle.

"Now we have seen certain improvement in both women and men. Women football in India is having more potential at this point of time but men also should not lag behind," added Rijiju.

However, Rijiju said that the Sports Ministry will provide extra financial help to nurture the football talent.

"From the Sports Ministry, we will provide extra financial help wherever it is possible to nurture football talent, scouting of young talent as well as for the professional training and other events," he said.

"I am hopeful that in the years to come, the standard of the India football will rise, I am very very hopeful," he added.

Men's team is currently playing the Intercontinental Cup and has lost both the matches they have played so far. In the first match, India were beaten by Tajikistan by 4-2 and later they were overpowered by DPR Korea by 5-2. (ANI)

