India U-18 defeated Bangladesh U-18 by 2-1 in the SAFF U-18 Championship final to lift the title here on Sunday. (Photo/ Indian Football Team Twitter)
India U-18 defeated Bangladesh U-18 by 2-1 in the SAFF U-18 Championship final to lift the title here on Sunday. (Photo/ Indian Football Team Twitter)

India lift SAFF U-18 Championship title, defeat Bangladesh in final

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:01 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 29 (ANI): India U-18">India U-18 defeated Bangladesh by 2-1 in the final of SAFF U-18 Championship 2019 to lift the title here on Sunday.
From the beginning, India played aggressively and Vikram Pratap Singh did not take much time to hand India a 1-0 lead. Singh scored in the second minute of the game.
Before the conclusion of the first half, Bangladesh's Yeasin managed to score an equaliser which brought the scoreline to 1-1.
In the second half, both the teams gave each other tough competition and restricted each other from scoring a goal.
However, it was India's Ravi Bahadur Rana (90+1') who broke the deadlock by scoring a goal which sealed his team's victory in the match. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:44 IST

Have to thank life for not letting me win Champions League:...

Leeds [UK], Sept 29 (ANI): I have to thank life for not letting me win the Champions League, said Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon while adding that it gives him a reason to keep playing football.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:48 IST

You can't win 4-0, 5-0 every single week, says Liverpool's Andy Robertson

Liverpool [UK], Sept 29 : After securing a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United, Liverpool's Andy Robertson said his club cannot register a 4-0 or 5-0 win every single week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:59 IST

Kento Momota wins Korea Open

Incheon [South Korea], Sept 29 (ANI): Japan's shuttler Kento Momota won the Korea Open on Sunday after defeating Chou Tien-Chen of Taiwan in the finals.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:15 IST

Shrimant Jha secures silver medal in Swiss Para-Armwrestling...

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 29 (ANI): Shrimant Jha has secured a silver medal in the ongoing Swiss Para-Armwrestling Championship 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 13:49 IST

Here's why PM Modi hailed Daniil Medvedev during 'Mann ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): While addressing his monthly radio program 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about Russia's Daniil Medvedev, so let's look back at what really happened at the US Open final and why the tennis star made it to the PM's address.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:53 IST

'Bring the beard back': Sania Mirza trolls Yuvraj on 'chikna...

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): As former cricketer Yuvraj Singh posted a clean-shaven picture of himself, tennis star Sania Mirza trolled the cricketer and asked him to 'bring the beard back'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:07 IST

Shantha Rangaswamy steps down as CAC member

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Shantha Rangaswamy on Sunday stepped down as a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member after being served a conflict of interest notice by Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) ethics officer Justice DK Jain.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:55 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues' reply on Mandhana's post will tickle your funny bone

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Nineteen-year-old India women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is known for her wit and humour and her latest comment on team-mate Smriti Mandhana's post will tickle your funny bone.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:38 IST

Series against India is going to be tough: Proteas pacer Vernon Philander

Dubai [UAE], Sept 29 (ANI): South Africa pacer Vernon Philander believes that the upcoming three-match Test series against India is going to be tough and has also emphasised the need for spending time in the middle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:57 IST

DeAnna Price becomes first American woman to win hammer world title

Doha [Qatar], Sept 29 (ANI): DeAnna Price has become the first American woman to win the women's hammer competition in the World Athletics Championship.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:46 IST

Lacked in creativity but happy with what we did: Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], Sept 29 (ANI): After having to settle with 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid in the La Liga, Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane said that the team lacked in creativity, but the side is happy with what they did on the field.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 08:10 IST

World Athletics Championships: USA's Christian Coleman wins gold...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 29 (ANI): USA's Christian Coleman clinched a gold medal in the 100m race in the ongoing World Athletics Championships by clocking 9.76 seconds.

Read More
iocl