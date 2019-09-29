India lift SAFF U-18 Championship title, defeat Bangladesh in final

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 29 (ANI): India U-18">India U-18 defeated Bangladesh by 2-1 in the final of SAFF U-18 Championship 2019 to lift the title here on Sunday.

From the beginning, India played aggressively and Vikram Pratap Singh did not take much time to hand India a 1-0 lead. Singh scored in the second minute of the game.

Before the conclusion of the first half, Bangladesh's Yeasin managed to score an equaliser which brought the scoreline to 1-1.

In the second half, both the teams gave each other tough competition and restricted each other from scoring a goal.

However, it was India's Ravi Bahadur Rana (90+1') who broke the deadlock by scoring a goal which sealed his team's victory in the match. (ANI)

