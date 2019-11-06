Representative Image
Representative Image

India names 26-member squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan, Oman

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian team head coach Igor Stimac on Wednesday announced India's 26-member squad for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman.
Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, whose performance under the woodwork during FIFA U17 World Cup India 2017 earned him praise, got his maiden call-up to the senior national team.
"Dheeraj is a player for the future. We have always trusted our youngsters and they have also shown their prowess on the pitch. Our first choice goalkeepers are Gurpreet and Amrinder and we have seen Kamaljit and Vishal too. Now we would like to see Dheeraj closely as he belongs to those we should rely on in the future," Stimac said in an official statement.
Dheeraj is the third player after Amarjit Singh and defender Anwar Ali, from the India U17 world cup squad, to get a call to the senior team. Ali has not made it to the qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman.
Coach Stimac mentioned it was "not an easy task" to shortlist the players "given the healthy competition" in the team.
"I trust them and they know their responsibilities. After watching the league matches since they started, we have shortlisted these players. Some players who are not on the list also performed highly and came very close to getting selected," Stimac said.
"It's not going to be an easy task to select only a few players, given the healthy competition we have in each position. This is a good headache for us," he added.
Incidentally, the two back-to-back away fixtures would not be easy.
"But, we are professionals and we know how to take care of our bodies. How we travel, what we eat, how much we sleep is going to be very important," Sunil Chhetri said ahead of the two pivotal matches in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Defender Pritam Kotal said, "You can't complain about these because they're an integral part of modern-day football. Proper rest, diet and recovery are of utmost importance which needs to be taken care of."
The 26-member squad is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Anas Edathodika, Narender, Adil Khan, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai.
Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.
India are scheduled to play against Afghanistan (Dushanbe -Tajikistan) and Oman (Muscat) on November 14 and 19 respectively. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:11 IST

India women play out a draw against Vietnam

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): India women played out a 1-1 draw against Vietnam in the second friendly match at the National Training Centre ground in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:00 IST

Fuzhou China Open: Sameer Verma crashes out after losing to Lee Cheuk Yiu

Fuzhou [China], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sameer Verma crashed out of the Fuzhou China Open after losing the first round match on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:07 IST

Yorkshire Vikings sign Nicholas Pooran for Vitality Blast 2020

Yorkshire [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): Yorkshire Vikings on Wednesday announced the signing of West Indies' batsman Nicholas Pooran for the next year's Vitality Blast.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:47 IST

IAAF announces Male Rising Star Award 2019 finalists

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 6 (ANI): With less than three weeks to go until the World Athletics Awards 2019, the IAAF announced five finalists for the 2019 Male Rising Star Award to recognise this year's best U20 athlete.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:33 IST

Want to try younger players to make them ready for other...

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): As India and Bangladesh get ready to lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series, skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that the side is looking to give younger players an opportunity to make them ready for the other formats of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:08 IST

Mahesh Bhupathi believes he's still India's non-playing captain...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Veteran Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi believes that he is still the non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:56 IST

Ravi Dahiya aims for gold medal in Olympics

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya is aiming to clinch a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he feels that is what the country needs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:35 IST

Fuzhou China Open: Sai Praneeth enters second round after...

Fuzhou [China], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth defeated Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 15-21, 21-12, 21-10 in the first round match of the Fuzhou China Open on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:26 IST

Happy birthday biggest critic, inspiration: Ravi Shastri wishes mother

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri wished his mother on her 80th birthday on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:26 IST

Dusan Tadic accuses referee of 'stealing' victory from Ajax over Chelsea

Leeds [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): Dusan Tadic accused match referee, Gianluca Rocchi, of 'stealing' victory from Ajax over Chelsea, which managed to overcome a three-goal deficit.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:41 IST

It's inadmissible to speak of races in 2019: Sarri on racism

Leeds [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): Condemning the racist incidents in football, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said that it is inadmissible to speak of races in 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:27 IST

Fuzhou China Open: Parupalli Kashyap proceeds to second round

Fuzhou [China], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap advanced to the second round of men's singles in the Fuzhou China Open on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl