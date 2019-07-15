India really want to win match against Syria: Anas Edathodika

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): After India lost both their matches in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup, India's Anas Edathodika on Monday said that the team really wants to register a win against Syria.

India faced a 2-4 defeat at the hands of Tajikistan in the opening game of the tournament followed by a 2-5 defeat against DPR Korea.

"We really want to win the match against Syria," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Edathodika as saying.

Edathodika came out of his international retirement and has been practicing with the rest of the squad in Ahmedabad. However, he is not in the final 23.

Edathodika said that the coach Igor Stimac is working with the players on an individual basis and is focusing on the mistakes and working to rectify them.

"The coach is working with the players on an individual basis. He is talking to them one-by-one as we are gearing up for the game. The focus is on identifying the mistakes, working on them, and rectifying them. I'm sure the players will give their best," he said.

Edathodika also stated that the team conceded avoidable goals and it is a cause of concern for the players.

"We have conceded some avoidable goals in the last two matches. It is a cause of concern for the players. Football is a team game. When we concede, it falls on the entire team, and when we score the credit goes to everyone. We have a different system under the new coach and it will take time to grow in to it," Edathodika said.

Despite losing the first two games, India still have a mathematical chance of making it to the final provided Tajikistan beat DPR Korea in their last group league match, and India (currently on -5 GD) register a convincing victory against Syria (GD +1).

India will compete against Syria on Tuesday. (ANI)

