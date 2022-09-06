India sail past Bhutan in SAFF U-17 opener

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 6 (ANI): The India U-17 boys romped home to a 3-0 victory against Bhutan in their opening match of the SAFF U-17 Championship at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

Striker Thanglalsoun Gangte scored two first-half goals to put India in a commanding position, before captain Vanlalpeka Guite added a third after the restart, to complete the victory.

The blue colts took only 10 minutes to surge into the lead.

Gangte ran on to a low cross from the right by Ricky Meetei, which the former diligently tapped into the net.

It took another six minutes for India to double the lead. It was Gangte once again who put it into the net off a cross from the right -- this time by Korou Singh.



Korou looked lively on the right wing throughout the first half, as he weaved his way past a multitude of defenders to create opportunities for India.

At the half-hour mark, a corner from the right saw a loose ball fall to Danny Laishram, whose effort on goal was blocked. Boby Singh tried to put in the rebound, but that too was saved.

Changing over, India U17 boys scored their third when Vanlalpeka Guite latched on to a stray ball and smashed it home.

India will next play Nepal U17 on Friday.

India U17: Sahil (GK), Ricky Meetei, Manjot Singh, Balkaran Singh, Gurnaj Singh, Korou Singh, Thanglalsoun Gangte (Lalpeklua 63'), Vanlalpeka Guite (c), Boby Singh (Faizan Waheed 55'), SS Ngangbam, Danny Laishram (Ngarin Shaiza 63'). (ANI)

