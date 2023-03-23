India senior women's football team play goalless draw against Jordan

Amman [Jordan], March 23 (ANI): Indian Senior Women's Team drew goalless against hosts Jordan in the second of the two friendly matches at the Petra Stadium in Amman on Tuesday, March 22.

In the first match on Sunday, India suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).



These matches are being held as part of India's preparations for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 1 in the Kyrgyz Republic next month.

It was obvious that India Head Coach Thomas Dennerby was looking to try out all his players, keeping the Kyrgyz Republic campaign in mind. On Tuesday, his starting eleven comprised only five players who started in the previous outing. Even Ashalata Devi did not figure in his scheme of things today, though he made five changes during the course of the play.

India XI: Shreya Hooda, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Dalima Chhibber, Juli Kishan, Asem Roja Devi (Sandhiya Ranganathan 46'), Sangita Basfore (Hemam Shilky Devi 46'), Anju Tamang, Dangmei Grace (Karthika Angamuthu 46'), Indumathi Kathiresan (Kashmina 88'), Renu (Karishma Shirvoikar 68'), Ritu Rani. (ANI)

