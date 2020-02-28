India U-16 to play International friendly match with Tajikistan

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The India under-16 Boy's national team will play two international friendly matches against Tajikistan next month.

The team has been practicing in Goa since December 2019 and will depart for Tajikistan on March 5.

The young colts had delivered some exceptional performances in SAFF U-15 and AFC U-16 Championship qualifiers last year.

"Last year was a brilliant one for us and this team, and we ended our qualification campaign on a high. But now, it's all about ensuring that the progress these youngsters have been making keeps happening," AIFF quoted Fernandes as saying.

Blue Colts' Head coach Bibiano Fernandes feels that international exposure will help the team in preparing for the AFC Under-16 Championship later this year.

"We have been training in Goa since December, and it is now time for these boys to get a feel of playing against quality international oppositions once again," said Fernandes.

"It's very important for the boys to regain their match fitness as we get the squad ready for the AFC U-16 Championship in September," he added. (ANI)

